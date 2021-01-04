Why Bachelor Nation's Rachel Lindsay Wasn't Shocked by Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's Split

Soon, their social media feeds were filled with photos of the couple packing on the PDA and spending time with Peter's family. They even announced in December that they were moving to New York together. So when Peter announced the split less than two weeks later, fans had some serious questions—and the reality star's post didn't give them a lot of answers.

"Love is a funny thing," he wrote on Instagram. "It can make you…feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."