Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig Marries Lauren Dear After They "Decided to Elope"

The Hunger Games star Alexander Ludwig has made things official with Lauren Dear.
The actor took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 3 to announce that the pair had recently tied the knot during an intimate ceremony just outside of Park City, Utah.
Alexander shared a photo of the newlyweds at the Lodge at Blue Sky resort, with the gorgeous snowy mountains behind them. In his post, he wrote that the only others present were the officiant, a photographer and their dog, Yam.
"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything. @laurendear," Alexander shared. "We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife."
Alexander, who had announced their engagement in November, explained that the pair plans to celebrate with more people once the ongoing pandemic is under control.
"Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning," he continued.
Lauren shared the same photo to her Instagram and gushed that she was grateful to have welcomed Alexander into her life in 2020.
"This last year was filled with a lot of uncertainty and doubt but this was the easiest decision of my life," she wrote. "I think we all learned in some way or another to look inside ourselves and find what truly makes us happy. Thank you to 2020 for bringing this guy into my life. I will love you forever @alexanderludwig. You continue to show me what life is truly about every day and how to be strong, resilient and courageous. I am a better person by your side."
In addition to playing Cato opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the 2012 blockbuster The Hunger Games, the 28-year-old actor has also starred on the drama series Vikings and had roles in the 2020 films Bad Boys for Life and Operation Christmas Drop.