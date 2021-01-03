Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Scruggs Begin IVF Journey to Get Pregnant

Longtime E! host Jason Kennedy is filling in his followers on wife Lauren Scruggs' IVF journey.
In a new Instagram video, Jason spoke from his car—alongside his dog, Bennett—about what in vitro fertilization entailed. Due to restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, he was not able to go into the doctor's office with Lauren, who he married in 2014.
"If you don't know what IVF means, it means in vitro fertilization. It's when you take the egg and the sperm and they do a little dance. Could have twins. Could have more than twins. Could have one. Might not even have one. It's a whole thing," he explained. "But it's going to be a good process no matter what, we're committed to believing that. So thank you for being on this journey with us."
Typically, the IVF process involves fertilizing an egg outside of the body, with the hopes that it can be implanted and result in a pregnancy.
Lauren returned to the car later in the video to update fans on how the appointment went.
"I had a cyst, which means a follicle that didn't release in the last period," the fashion blogger explained, "so I have to take birth control for a month to regulate my ovaries."
Jason first posted about struggling to start a family with Lauren in May 2019, with an Instagram video showing his wife sitting on a doctor's table.
"In high school they said 'Don't have sex because you'll get pregnant,' among other reasons," he said as Lauren laughed. "But they never told us how hard it is to get pregnant. God bless, this thing is tricky."
He captioned the post, "I promise we're practicing but nothing quite yet. Not stressing it, one day soon, love you Lola."
In September 2020, he shared an Instagram photo of Lauren again at the doctor's office, along with the caption, "Lil update : no baby in there yet but she sure is cute in that gown."
While the journey to parenthood has not been easy for the couple, they seem to have a positive attitude about taking their next steps.