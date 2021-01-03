Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Scruggs Begin IVF Journey to Get Pregnant

Weitere : Should Jason Kennedy Have Tried Becoming an Actor?

Longtime E! host Jason Kennedy is filling in his followers on wife Lauren Scruggs' IVF journey.

In a new Instagram video, Jason spoke from his car—alongside his dog, Bennett—about what in vitro fertilization entailed. Due to restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus, he was not able to go into the doctor's office with Lauren, who he married in 2014.

"If you don't know what IVF means, it means in vitro fertilization. It's when you take the egg and the sperm and they do a little dance. Could have twins. Could have more than twins. Could have one. Might not even have one. It's a whole thing," he explained. "But it's going to be a good process no matter what, we're committed to believing that. So thank you for being on this journey with us."

Typically, the IVF process involves fertilizing an egg outside of the body, with the hopes that it can be implanted and result in a pregnancy.

Lauren returned to the car later in the video to update fans on how the appointment went.