Armie Hammer Reunites With His Kids in the Cayman Islands Amid Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

Armie Hammer announced just after the New Year's holiday that he has reunited with his children in the Cayman Islands, months after their mom and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce from the actor.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, the 34-year-old Call Me By Your Name star, who lived in the British Overseas Territory for five years as a child, posted on Instagram a photo of himself posing with who appear to be family members on a beach. His daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 3, are not pictured.

"Free at last!" Armie wrote, adding, "(With my kids but as a New Years resolution I will not be posting pictures of my children for their safety and for their well-being)."

All travelers entering the Cayman Islands must quarantine for 14 days, according to local government guidelines. On Dec. 13, Armie shared on Instagram a selfie showing him wearing a mask, writing, "Quarantine hair don't care," and on Christmas Eve, he posted a video of himself raising a toast on a beach. Earlier on Saturday, the actor shared on his Instagram Story a video showing him getting tested for COVID-19. He captioned the pic, "Last one of these for a while!!"