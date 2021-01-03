Becca Kufrin Shares Candid Post About Having Her Heart Broken After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin is ready to see what 2021 brings.
Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day, The Bachelorette alum reflected on her major moments from 2020, which included everything from the good, the bad and the ugly. One topic the reality TV personality touched on was how she healed her broken heart after she and Garrett Yrigoyen called off their engagement in August.
"2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money," she began her post on Friday, Jan. 1. "You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible. You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away, & you pushed me to the point where I almost broke. But I didn't. And after all the hell that's taken place within 365 days, all I have to say is thank you."
"Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way," she shared, seemingly referencing her and Garrett's split. "... You rocked me, but ya couldn't fully knock me."
In September 2020, Becca spoke out for the first time about her and Garrett's breakup.
"I don't think it's gonna come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," she said on her and Rachel Lindsay's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Sept. 1. "If you have followed us on Instagram for the past couple of months, you'll have noticed that I spent a lot of time in Minnesota. I was with family and close friends and he was out on the West Coast doing the same and we were really just trying to take time and gain some clarity as to what was the next best step in our lives, whether that was together or as individuals."
"It wasn't something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments," she explained. "There's much more to it—to any relationship, there's a lot of layers."
At the time, Becca said she wasn't going to discuss their split any further.
"It's not for me to divulge details," she put it simply. "It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now. But for anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know that it's never easy. It's a rollercoaster of emotions. You have these ups and these downs and you just try to take it day by day and to navigate as best you can, which is why it's taken either of us so long to say anything."
Since going their separate ways, Garrett has since moved on while Becca appears to be enjoying the single life. In November 2020, the 31-year-old star made his romance with Alex Farrar, a yoga instructor, Instagram official.
Despite having some hiccups in 2020, Becca explained in her recent Instagram post just how grateful she was to see the world from a new perspective.
"Thank you for the hardships. Thank you for opening my eyes to so much more around me," Becca expressed in her New Year's Day post. "Thank you for having me find a certain strength that I never knew I had hidden deep within me. Thank you for making me uncomfortable. Thank you for forcing tough conversations. Thank you for teaching the world to wash its damn hands. Thank you for making our country really stop & listen to our hurting brothers & sisters. Thank you for turning me into a 'yes' man."
"And even through all of the sorrow, pain, & uncertainty," she continued, "it's been the most memorable & important year that I've experienced in my 30 years. And I don't think I'd change any part of it (besides you taking [Ruth Bader Ginsberg] - eff you for that one)."
As the podcast host noted, 2020 showed her "what and who is important in this life."
"You taught me to not settle. You taught me more compassion. You taught me how to push through adversity. You taught me that there is so much more than the bubble I've always lived in," the 30-year-old star reflected. "You taught me to embrace the zooms (business on top, party on the bottom). You taught me to find my voice & not give a damn about speaking out about what I support. You taught me to listen. You taught me to not take breaths for granted. You taught me that there's still a lot of work to be done everywhere in this country & to help more & never stop. You taught me that it's okay to not do & say everything perfectly, but to have the courage to learn & grow from my mistakes, ignorance and privilege."
She concluded, "2020, it's been a love/hate relationship & I'm grateful for all you've shown me, but now it's time we go our separate ways. I'll never forget our time together, but it's not me, it's you. Bye. 2021 LFG."