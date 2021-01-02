Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Shares New Details About Her Bell's Palsy Diagnosis

Emily Maynard Johnson is sharing more details about her Bell's palsy diagnosis.

On New Year's Day, The Bachelorette alum posted a series of Instagram Stories that highlighted her moments from 2020. One slide, in particular, stood out from the rest, as she revealed that she had been diagnosed with Bell's palsy in September—which is a condition that causes a temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face, per Healthline.

"Had to wear a patch," Emily wrote in reference to her condition on Friday, Jan. 1. It was also discovered that at the time of her diagnosis, she was pregnant with her fifth child, a baby girl, who she welcomed in mid-October 2020.

Following the news, the reality TV personality opened up even more about her health in an Instagram Story on Saturday, Jan. 2, where she explained this isn't the first time she's been diagnosed with Bell's palsy.