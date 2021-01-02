BridgertonCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Vacation in Salt Lake City Over New Year's Holiday

Michael B. Jordan and rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey looked extra cozy snowboarding in Salt Lake City to ring in the new year.

von Kaitlin Reilly Jan 02, 2021 20:35Tags
PromisMichael B. Jordan
Weitere: Michael B. Jordan Reacts to Zendaya Wearing Same Suit

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated the new year on the slopes. 

In photos published by The Sun, the rumored couple was spotted stepping off a plane together in Salt Lake City on Dec. 30. After touching down in Utah, Lori and Michael both posted videos and photos to their Instagram Story, which showed them snowboarding—though neither included the other in their social media feed. Lori also shared a Polaroid snapshot of her ringing in the new year with a party hat that read 2021. 

While these two may be keeping their possible romance quiet, this isn't the first time they were spotted jet-setting together. Over Thanksgiving weekend, the Black Panther star, 33, and the model were seen getting off a plane together in Atlanta, where Lori's family lives. Lori, 24, is the daughter of Steve Harvey's wife Marjorie. At the time, the two were even wearing matching sweat suits for their holiday travel journey. 

foto
Michael B. Jordan's Hottest Photos

Neither Michael nor Lori have commented on their potential romance, but the Creed actor did open up about his love life last year, when he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive

He told the outlet that his perfect date night involved "the freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi" in order to really "enjoy somebody's company."

"Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert," he added. "I'm definitely a movie guy, and then I'd ride the vibe for the rest of the night."

 

Top Stories

1

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Vacation Together Over New Year's

2

Jonathan Van Ness Shares Sweet Photos With Husband Mark Peacock

3

10 Things You Didn't Know About the Oprah Winfrey Network

Getty Images

While Michael tends to keep his relationships out of the private eye, Lori was rumored to have dated Sean "Diddy" Combs and the music producer's son Justin Combs in 2018. In 2019, she was linked with rapper Future

Whether Michael is taking Lori out on his ideal dates remains to be seen, but it certainly seems that the two are enjoying spending time together. 

Top Stories

1

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Vacation Together Over New Year's

2

Watch Justin Bieber Cover Up His Tattoos for "Anyone" Music Video

3

Jonathan Van Ness Shares Sweet Photos With Husband Mark Peacock

4

10 Things You Didn't Know About the Oprah Winfrey Network

5

James Corden Makes New Year's Resolution to Lose Weight After 15 Years