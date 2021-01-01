Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Ring in 2021 With Matching Sparkly Outfits

'Tis the season to sparkle!
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson had a memorable and ultra-stylish New Year's Eve, as they adorably matched in silver sequins outfits. The mother-daughter duo dazzled in super glitzy dresses that shined like disco balls—perfect for their celebratory night in.
As for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, she styled her ensemble with a gray blazer that was adorned with larger-than-life feathery cuffs. Khloe also accessorized with a very sparkly headband that had the message "Cheers" displayed on top.
The Good American founder's 2-year-old daughter looked ready to ring in the New Year as well with her shimmery dress, which featured silver fringe at the bottom.
"Happy New Year's! Best party in town," Khloe captioned her Instagram post, alongside a collage of images that captured her and True's festive night. "Party for two!! 2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!!"
The reality TV personality closed her message, "Positive blessed vibes only."
The duo's NYE outtakes come just a few days after Khloe revealed she was taking a step back from social media. On Dec. 29, the star's Instagram follower commented, "come back to Twitter we miss you," to which she replied, "I'll be back soon."
Khloe added, "I've been taking a social media break. Just pop in from time to time but I am enjoying the holiday time with my TuTu."
Days prior, the fashion mogul shared images of her and True's Christmas festivities, which included decorating gingerbread cookies and enjoying some time outdoors.
"Christmas Eve," Khloe captioned her post at the time, alongside several images of her and her little one. "Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!"
Tristan Thompson commented on the post, "Tutu!!!!!!!!"
While the NBA star didn't make an appearance on Khloe's Instagram collage, the mother-daughter duo spent time at the Lookout Farm, which is in Natick, Massachusetts. As fans of the basketball pro will recall, he recently relocated to Boston after signing a two-year $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics.
In November, a source told E! News how the denim designer felt about the athlete's new deal.
"Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life," the insider shared at the time. "They don't know what's going to happen. They are still figuring things out."
News of Tristan's Boston move came a couple of months after they reconciled their romance. On the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe shared they were "in a really good place." She explained, "He's been super helpful and, when I was isolated, he would help with so many responsibilities."
In October 2020, a separate insider told E! News the NBA player was trying his hardest to win Khloe back. "Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her," the insider revealed. "He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he's slowly finding his way back in."
With the start of a new year, it's safe to say Tristan and Khloe are kicking things off on a high note.