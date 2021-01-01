Peter Weber's Mom Barbara Reacts to His and Kelley Flanagan's Split

Weitere : Peter Weber Sets the Record Straight About Kelley Flanagan

New year, new beginnings.

Peter Weber shocked Bachelor Nation fans when he announced that he and Kelley Flanagan were calling it quits after less than a year of dating. The 28-year-old pilot shared the news on Instagram on New Year's Eve.

"Love is a funny thing. It can make you you [sic] feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist," The Bachelor alum opened up. "I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."

"Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for," Peter continued, "Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful [sic] came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on. These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

And while many of the star's followers offered their support over his and Kelley's breakup, it was Peter's mom's comment that stuck out the most.