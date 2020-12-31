Rapper MF DOOM's Wife Reveals He Died Two Months Ago

Rapper MF DOOM is dead, his wife Jasmine confirmed in a Dec. 31 post on his Instagram. The artist, whose real name is Daniel Dumile, was 49.

A rep for the rapper confirmed to Rolling Stone that he died on October 31. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed yet.

In a letter to her husband, who was celebrated for his intricate rhyme schemes and wore a mask as part of his signature look, Jasmine called him the "greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend" she could have asked for.

"Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family," she continued. "Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be."