Danny Masterson Slams Lawsuit Filed By Sexual Assault Accusers as ''Beyond Ridiculous''

UPDATE: According to court documents exclusively obtained by E! News, the court orders that the two Jane Does and Chrissy Bixler settle their claims against Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology per the religious arbitration agreement they signed upon their initiation into the church.

However, Bobette Riales never joined the church and is thus excluded from arbitration, with the court deciding on a later date if her claims will go to trial.

In a statement to E! News, Masterson's attorney Andrew Brettler said, "This was absolutely the correct result. We look forward to arbitrating the claims, as the Court directed."

Danny Masteron is fighting back against a lawsuit filed by four of his sexual assault accusers.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the women are suing Masterson, the Church of Scientology and its leader, David Miscavige, for allegedly carrying out a conspiracy to cover up the actor's actions. The women, two of whom are identified by name and two who are considered Jane Does in the case, claim that the defendants named in the suit have "systemically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family's privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress to silence and intimidate them."