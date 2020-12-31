How The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Will Spend Their First New Year's Eve Together

Weitere : Zac Clark's Ex-Wife Comments on Romance With Tayshia Adams

After a whirlwind romance on The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams and her new fiancé Zac Clark are finally able to publicly show off their love. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they'll be keeping things low-key on their first New Year's Eve as a couple.

Speaking on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, which is hosted by Tayshia and fellow Bachelor Nation alum Joe Amabile, Zac and Tayshia revealed their not-so-big holiday plans.

While the Bachelorette said that the pair was originally planning on going ice skating in Central Park, now they're probably just keeping things cozy at their home in New York City, where the formerly Los Angeles-based Tayshia relocated to be with her final rose recipient.

"I always feel like New Year's is such a let down," Tayshia explained. "I feel like it's always better when you're at home, with a fire, with your friends, but we can't do that with friends and stuff so we'll probably just chill here."

Zac joked that the holiday is "a little bit of amateur hour, when all the rookies come out and get s--tfaced."

"We'll stay home, chill, play games," his fiancée added.