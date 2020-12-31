Miley CyrusHilaria BaldwinBridgertonCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos

TV Premiere Dates 2021: All the Upcoming Shows to Get Excited About in the New Year

New year, new TV. Keep up with all the new and returning shows premiering in 2021!

von Lauren Piester Dez 31, 2020 18:58Tags
TVPromisEntertainment
Weitere: 2021 Pop Culture Moments To Look Forward To

2020 is finally on its way out the door, and with a new year comes new TV!

While there might not be as much new stuff to look forward to this year (thanks, pandemic), there's still enough for us all—especially if you're a CW fan. 

The network essentially took the fall off from original programming and saved all of its usual fall faves for the spring. That means we're getting new seasons of Riverdale, The Flash, Batwoman, Legacies, Charmed, All American and Black Lightning, plus new shows Walker and Superman & Lois. ABC has a new comedy and a new Bachelor to debut and CBS has two new dramas. Fox has new seasons of dramas The Resident and Prodigal Son, and NBC has new Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and the new comedy Mr. Mayor, from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. 

On the streaming side, Netflix is bringing us Firefly Lane and Disney+ has WandaVision and, eventually, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There's also more Discovery of Witches on the way as well as a new season of American Gods. 

It all starts with a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race on New Year's Day, and we genuinely could not think of a better way to kick off a new, hopefully better year. 

foto
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Scroll down to see what's coming up in 2021 and stay tuned as new premiere dates are announced. 

VH1
RuPaul's Drag Race (Vh1)

RuPaul's Drag Race is ringing in 2021 with a whole new batch of queens on Friday, Jan. 1. 

ABC
The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie returns Sunday, Jan. 3.

Fox
Last Man Standing (Fox)

The final season of Last Man Standing begins Sunday, Jan. 3 and moves to Thursdays on Jan. 7. 

Fox
NEW: Call Me Kat (Fox)

Mayim Bialik stars as a serious cat lover in Fox's new Jim Parsons-produced sitcom beginning Sunday, Jan. 3. It moves to Thursdays on Jan. 7.

ABC
The Bachelor (ABC)

Matt James makes history as the first black star of The Bachelor on Monday, Jan. 4. 

NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Zoey, her musical brain and one of TV's most delightful series will be back on Jan. 5. 

NBC
NEW: Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Ted Danson makes his debut as Los Angeles' new mayor in this Tina Fey and Robert Carlock comedy on Jan. 7.

Apple
Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Hailee Steinfeld returns as Emily Dickinson on Friday, Jan. 8. 

Joss Barrett/SundanceNow/Shudder
A Discovery of Witches (Sundance Now)

A Discovery of Witches takes on a bit of time travel in season two of the Sundance hit, premiering Jan. 9.

Starz
American Gods (Starz)

American Gods finally heads to Lakeside in season three, premiering Jan. 10.

Fox
The Resident (Fox)

The Resident returns to Fox on Tuesday, Jan. 12. 

Fox
Prodigal Son (Fox)

Prodigal Son makes its season two debut on Tuesday, Jan. 12. 

Disney+
NEW: WandaVision (Disney+)

Disney+'s first Marvel series arrives Jan. 15. 

Apple TV +
Servant (Apple TV+)

M. Night Shyamalan's creepy Servant returns for season two on Jan. 15. 

The CW
Batwoman (The CW)

New star Javicia Leslie dons the batsuit starting Sunday, January 17.

CW
All American (The CW)

All American returns Monday, Jan. 18. 

Fox
9-1-1 (Fox)

9-1-1 is back on Monday, Jan. 18.

Fox
9-1-1 Lone Star (Fox)

9-1-1 Lone Star returns Monday, Jan. 18. 

The CW
Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale returns for season five on Wednesday, Jan. 20. 

The CW
Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew returns Wednesday, Jan. 20. 

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
NEW: Walker (The CW)

Jared Padalecki takes on the iconic Texas ranger on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The CW
Legacies (The CW)

Legacies is back on Thursday, Jan. 21. 

CW
Charmed (The CW)

Charmed is back for season three on Sunday, Jan. 24.

WarnerMedia
Snowpiercer (TNT)

TNT's apocalypse train will return for season two on Jan. 25. 

Netflix
Firefly Lane (Netflix)

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star as two lifelong best friends in the new Netflix series, arriving Feb. 3. 

The CW
Black Lightning (The CW)

Black Lightning is back lightning on Monday, Feb. 8.

ABC/Eric McCandless
American Idol (ABC)

American Idol returns to ABC on Sunday, Feb. 14. 

Apple TV +
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Season two of Apple's alt universe space drama arrives Feb. 19. 

The CW
The Flash (The CW)

The Flash returns on Tuesday, Feb. 23. 

The CW
NEW: Superman & Lois (The CW)

Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, launches Tuesday, Feb. 23.

foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Top Stories

1

True Thompson Looks So Grown Up in Khloe Kardashian's Adorable New Pic

2

TV Premiere Dates 2021: All the Shows To Get Excited About

3

Tom Parker Gives an Update on His Health Amid Brain Cancer Battle

4

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Underwent Surgery Years After Dog Bite

5

"Most Prolific Serial Killer" Samuel Little Dead at 80