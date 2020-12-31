Adam LevineHilaria BaldwinBridgertonCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Lyla From Beach Day With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared a new photo of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Lyla while enjoying a day at the beach. Scroll on to see the adorable family snapshot.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is ringing in 2021 with her family of three. 

The new mom took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 31 to share a series of photos of herself enjoying a day at the beach with husband Chris Pratt and their 4-month-old baby girl Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt

The scenic photos were captioned, "Closing out 2020 with a quiet beach walk (and a first beach experience for one of us )." Lyla's head can be seen peeking out from the bottom of the first pic with the smiling parents both holding her. 

Earlier this month, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, who married Katherine in June 2019 in California, included a rare pic of their baby girl in a tribute to his wife on her 31stbirthday. 

The photo of the child was part a personalized collage made up of pics of Katherine. Lyla's face was covered by a Santa head. 

"Happy Birthday Sweetie!" he wrote in the caption. "You have brought so much light into my life. I'm so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You're a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man. Thank you for the love, support and partnership. I love you." The new mom responded, "Awww I love you." 

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

As fans of the couple may recall, the happy pair welcomed their baby girl back in August. The birth was confirmed by a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. In the short video, Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger thanked a photographer when they congratulated him on "becoming an uncle." 

When asked about the state of the new mom and Lyla, he said, "Doing, great, just got her a little gift." He then showed a present with a pink ribbon to the cameraman. 

