Ant Anstead Claims Christina Anstead Split Was "Not My Decision"

Weitere : Christina Anstead Slams "Absent Mother" Claims

Ant Anstead is speaking out and setting the record straight.

The Wheelers Dealers host spoke to People earlier this week to discuss his recent split from Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead.

"I think everybody knows this was not my decision," he told the magazine. "It really hit me hard." He later added, "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her."

As fans may recall, the Christina on the Coast star to announced her separation from Ant in September. The news came less than two years after the pair tied the knot in a top-secret wedding.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the mother of three wrote. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

After the split, the proud dad addressed the breakup on Instagram, writing, "Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."