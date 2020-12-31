Chrissy Teigen Says She Gave Up Drinking After Growing Tired of "Making an Ass of Myself"

Chrissy Teigen is embracing her modified lifestyle, and she didn't even need to wait for a fresh year to make the change.
A day after she informed fans that she is four weeks sober, the star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Dec. 30 to give more details about what led her to take a break from booze. She included a photo of author Holly Whitaker's self-help book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol.
"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," wrote Chrissy, who turned 35 on Nov. 30. "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--t by 6, not being able to sleep."
The model tagged the author in the post and recommended the book to her followers, including those who aren't planning to make a similar adjustment to their own lives.
"I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read," the Lip Sync Battle co-host continued.
Holly reposted the message on her Story and expressed her gratitude for the praise.
"thank you a thousand times over for sharing your humanity and multitudes, always," the author wrote. "infinite gratitude for you sharing my work. With you, with you, with you."
Chrissy, who is currently vacationing in St. Bart's with husband John Legend and their children, shared an Instagram message on Nov. 27 that reflected on the couple having recently suffered the devastating loss of son Jack at 20 weeks pregnant.
In that powerful post, she referred to the previous two months as "brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful," but added that she remained focused on finding the "humor" that life brings.