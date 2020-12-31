TikTok Is Obsessed With These $16 Booty Leggings That Have Over 15,000 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Tired of doing squats to get a Kardashian booty? You need these leggings ASAP!

It's no surprise Seasum's $16 booty leggings on Amazon have over 15,000 5-Star reviews. The lightweight, textured stretch fabric covers any signs of cellulite and naturally lifts your bottom so it will look like a juicy peach! Not to mention, these athletic leggings are high-waisted so your waist will look snatched at the gym.

Whether you're working on your fitness in 2021 or simply want to feel your best while running errands, we suggest getting these leggings in every color.

To shop the leggings that broke the internet, scroll below!