Miley Cyrus’ Most Candid Moments: Her Harry Styles Fantasy, Facetime "Cybersex" and More

Miley Cyrus can't be tamed! The Plastic Hearts artist is an open book about her personal life, whether that's her divorce from Liam Hemsworth or her newfound fantasy about sharing a life with Harry Styles.

In December, Cyrus even revealed why she sees it as a compliment that musical legends like Cher "f--king hate" her. She explained, "The amount of people that have talked s--t about my records or what I'm doing, you know, I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that's when I thought I had really made it. I'm like, 'Oh, Cher gives a f--k about what I'm doing.'"

This is coming from the woman who said she has no regrets about telling her exes to "eat s--t."

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old star told the news outlet The Project, "I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it—like I feel like life is laughing at me."