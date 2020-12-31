James Van Der Beek Shares Glimpse of Texas Home in Christmas Card

Weitere : James Van Der Beek Recalls 10 Months of "Drastic Changes"

James Van Der Beek doesn't want to wait for 2020 to be over before expressing a hopeful message.

The Dawson's Creek alum recently shared his Christmas card to Instagram, offering a look at his beautiful family outside of their new Texas home.

"Wishing you all love this #Christmas," the 43-year-old actor captioned the shot. "For yourselves. Seriously. Celebrate yourself for having gotten through this insane year, forgive yourself for the mistakes you've made, and appreciate the ways in which you will never be the same."

His post focused on maintaining priorities as we all leave behind this tough year and look ahead to 2021.

"May health, joy and abundance find resonance in you and your loved ones this holiday season - and beyond," he continued. "And from our family to yours..."

The adorable image, snapped by photographers Phil Chester and Sara Byrne, shows the Pose performer and wife Kimberly Brook with their five kids, not to mention a few of their four-legged friends as well.