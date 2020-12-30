Olivia Jade Promises to Return to YouTube Following Red Table Talk Interview

Weitere : "Red Table Talk" Bombshells: Olivia Jade, Entanglements & More

Olivia Jade is ready to make her comeback.

Just one day after her mom Lori Loughlin was released from prison, Olivia shared that she has plans to return to YouTube, following a one year hiatus. The influencer, who has 1.86 million subscribers, promised on Tuesday, Dec. 29, she will start creating YouTube content again.

The 21 year old announced her grand return after a fan wrote to her on TikTok, saying, "Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!" Olivia responded with a TikTok video to reveal, "Ok I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube," and added, "What! Ahh!"

She also thanked the fan for her nice note, saying, "Comments like this actually make my day and I just am really grateful."

Olivia pressed pause on her YouTube career for eight months after her mom was exposed for participating in the nationwide college admissions scandal in 2019.