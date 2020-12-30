How Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell Is Distancing Herself From Evan Bass Amid Split

Weitere : Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Tell All on "Intimate" Wedding

Carly Waddell just made her surprising split from husband Evan Bass even more official.

The influencer, who fell in love with Evan on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 and returned to the show for their televised wedding the following year, just removed her husband's name from her Instagram bio. She had kept his Instagram handle, along with a red heart, on her page as recently as Dec. 24, a day after the two announced they were separating.

"We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple said in a joint statement to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."