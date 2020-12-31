Untangling Harry Styles' Star-Studded Dating History

Weitere : Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" Music Video Is All About Touching

A list of Harry Styles' exes reads like a Who's Who of the biggest names in Hollywood.

The 26-year-old pop singer rose to fame a decade ago with One Direction, making him an international heartthrob. And some very famous entertainers took notice. Since skyrocketing to success, Harry has been romantically linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and a slew of Victoria's Secret models.

Now, Miley Cyrus is even trying to shoot her shot. And really, who can blame her? During a recent interview with British radio network Heart, the "Plastic Hearts" singer was asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or the currently single Harry. In true Miley fashion, she couldn't be tamed when it came to sharing her thoughts. "Harry, that's easy," she quickly replied. "Justin Bieber I've known way too long, and it's like a family. Harry Styles! He's looking really good."

"And we have very similar tastes," she continued. "I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together—it just makes sense."

It really, really does.