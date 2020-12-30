Hilaria Baldwin Once Again Tries to Set the Record Straight on Her Heritage and Upbringing

Weitere : Amy Schumer Jokes About Hilaria Baldwin's Accent Controversy

Hilaria Baldwin is once again addressing accusations about her heritage.

After making headlines, the 36-year-old yoga instructor spoke to The New York Times to shed more light on her background.

"Today we have an opportunity to clarify for people who have been confused," she told the newspaper for an article published Dec. 30, "and have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me."

The controversy started earlier this week after Twitter user @lenibriscoe noted Hilaria—actually born Hillary—grew up in Boston and not Spain, as it's been claimed. The social media sleuth then pointed to the star's past interviews—claiming Hilaria used a "fake Spanish accent"—and even resurfaced an old Today segment in which Hilaria asked how to say "cucumber" in English.

For her part, Hilaria, whose Creative Artists Agency bio inaccurately noted she was born in Mallorca, Spain—seemed unsure where the confusion started. "The things I have shared about myself are very clear," she told the publication. "I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it's not enough."

(Though she maintains she told husband Alec Baldwin about her Boston upbringing when they met, the actor, who has fiercely defended Hilaria amid the criticism, once said his "wife is from Spain" during a 2013 late-night appearance with David Letterman).