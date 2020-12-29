Why The Bachelorette's Brendan Morais Doesn't Regret Ending His Relationship With Tayshia Adams

Brendan Morais is opening up about his exit from The Bachelorette.

Just one week after fans watched him end his relationship with Tayshia Adams, the commercial roofer from Massachusetts appeared on the Dec. 29th episode of The Viall Files podcast and reflected on his decision to leave the show.

"I feel confident in the decision I made, for sure, and staying true to myself and how I felt in the moment," he said. "In hindsight, I definitely...I don't regret anything, but I'm still sad about it—absolutely still sad that that's the way it played out."

For those who missed the episode, Brendan said goodbye during fantasy suites week. He told Tayshia he didn't take the idea of proposing lightly, especially after his divorce, and that "there's a big part" of him "that's still broken" and "still needs time to heal."

But during the podcast, Brendan questioned if things could have turned out differently had he had more time with Tayshia.

"I feel like if I had more time and I could've removed Tayshia from that bubble and really see how our lives meshed together, yeah, [I] definitely felt like we could have dated and potentially more," he said. "But, you know, when you're protecting yourself and when you don't want to get hurt again, you do, you know, things that self-sabotage what could be an amazing thing. So, I definitely think it could've played out differently if a few things had changed."