Aly & AJ Officially Save 2020 With Explicit Version of "Potential Breakup Song": Listen

It took too long. It took too long...for Aly and AJ Michalka to release a new version of "Potential Breakup Song." But now that it's here, you may want to play it on repeat.

The duo, known as Aly & AJ, dropped an "explicit" version of the song on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and let's just say fans were pretty excited about it.

"Ally [sic] and AJ put three cuss words in potential breakup song and thought we'd eat it up," one fan tweeted, "they're absolutely right."

Added another follower, "The only good thing that happened in 2020 was getting the adult version of potential breakup song."

Aly and AJ teased the track last week and while they performed a short version of the original on TikTok back in October, fans had been waiting a long time to hear them belt out these updated lyrics—13 years in fact.