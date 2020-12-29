Cody Simpson and Model Marloes Stevens Confirm They're Dating 4 Months After Miley Cyrus Breakup

Weitere : Cody Simpson Celebrates After Qualifying for 2021 Olympic Trials

Cody Simpson and Marloes Stevens are now Instagram official, just a few months after his split from Miley Cyrus.

Amid romance rumors after the 23-year-old Australian singer-songwriter had been spotted with Marloes in recent weeks, his mom posted a carousel of photos to Instagram over the weekend. One image shows Cody getting cozy with the model during his family's holiday celebration.

"Swipe as Twas a magical day," Angie Simpson captioned the carousel, adding a Christmas tree emoji.

In one of the pics, the couple have their arms around each other as they pose in front of a fireplace adorned with stockings. Cody is wearing a suit, while Marloes stuns in a metallic gown.

Cody, who recently hit a major milestone in his quest to compete as a swimmer for team Australia in the 2021 Olympics, commented with "Good morning" on a photo that Marloes posted on Sunday, Dec. 28 of herself holding a coffee mug.

E! News reported on August 13 that Cody and Miley had split up after less than a year of dating. They started their romance in October 2019, not long after Miley had parted ways with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter.