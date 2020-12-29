Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos
EXKLUSIV

Find Out The Real Housewives of Dallas' Season 5 Taglines & How to Watch the Premiere Early

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas is coming to Bravo sooner than you think! Learn the ladies' new taglines and how to get a sneak peek of the premiere.

von Allison Crist Dez 29, 2020 16:00Tags
TVReality TVExklusivPromisThe Real Housewives of Dallas
Weitere: Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Real Housewives fans, rejoice!

Bravo just released the season five taglines for The Real Housewives of Dallas ahead of the Jan. 5 premiere, and while the ladies' signature Southern wit is certainly enough to make you want to grab some cowboy boots or a 10-gallon hat, E! has even more exciting news. As it turns out, you won't have to wait until 2021 for a brand new episode.

That's right! The full season premiere episode of RHOD will air this Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo. Can't make the special sneak peek? Not to worry, the episode is still set for Jan. 5.

In the meantime, allow yourself to get reacquainted with your favorite Texan housewives and newcomer Dr. Tiffany Moon—an anesthesiologist joining the franchise following LeeAnne Locken's departure—who seems like she'll fit right in based on her tagline: "I can save your life, but not your reputation."

foto
2020's Most Shocking Real Housewives Moments

Honestly, what better time for a doctor to join the cast than during a pandemic? As Stephanie Hollman put it in the season five sneak peek, "I gotta say, it's been really nice having a doctor around."

As for the RHOD O.G.'s tagline, she makes sure to get straight to the point: "I don't need your approval, I need you to get out of my way."

Tommy Garcia/Virginia Sherwood/Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo

D'Andra Simmons is another returning cast member. Her tagline? "Dallas girls are sugar and spice, but I'm still working on nice," she says, seemingly taking a nod from her costar Brandi Redmond's season four motto, which referenced her red hair: "When you mess with a ginger, expect some spice."

But this year, it seems like Brandi is attempting a new approach: "Take it from me, a sinner is just a saint who keeps on trying."

The two will be joined by Kameron Westcott, who made her RHOD debut during the show's second season. "I love to be pampered, but I'm nobody's pet," the notorious dog lover says in the show's intro.

Top Stories

1

Inside the Deep Drama That Has Rocked Deadliest Catch

2

Revisit Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund's Road to Parenthood

3

Ryan Seacrest Teases “Big” New Year’s Eve Celebration Despite COVID

Last but certainly not least, there's Kary Brittingham with what's sure to be a fan-favorite tagline: "If you take a shot at me, it better be tequila."

Watch all of the ladies deliver their dramatic lines in the above clip!

The season five premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas airs this Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. and the new season will officially debut on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 9:00 p.m. on Bravo.

Scroll down to check out all the season five cast photos!

lesen
Real Housewives' D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Stephanie Hollman

This season, after years of being a doting mother and wife, Stephanie Hollman is eager to return to work and launches her own foundation. When her husband Travis questions her ability to follow through, she sets on a course to prove him wrong.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
D'Andra Simmons

D'Andra Simmons struggles to get in touch with her sensitive side and reconcile with a side of her family she hasn't seen or spoken to in years. In an effort to become a more forgiving person, she enlists the help of a Shaman, but when conflict arises with Kary her new skills are quickly put to the test.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Brandi Redmond

Still reeling from her past mistakes, Brandi Redmond struggles to forgive herself and things get complicated for her when D'Andra's friend Tiffany joins their circle of friends.

Bravo
Kary Brittingham

In an attempt to heal the wounds left behind by her chaotic childhood, Kary Brittingham is working on rebuilding her relationship with her mother. Afraid of making the same mistake with her own children, the pandemic has prompted Kary to take a hard look at what is most important to her.

Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo
Tiffany Moon

Born in a small town just outside of Beijing, China, Dr. Tiffany Moon moved to the United States when she was just six years old. The product of extreme "Tiger Parents," she graduated college at 19-years-old and medical school at 23, where she finished in the top ten percent of her class. Introduced to the ladies by D'Andra, Tiffany struggles to find the balance between her demanding job as a frontline worker during the pandemic and being a wife and a mother to her five-year-old twin girls.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kameron Westcott

With her house on the market, Kameron Westcott is desperately looking for a buyer before her dream house slips away, but her husband Court is keeping her in the dark on the logistics. As she struggles with her husband treating her as an equal partner, she also has trouble connecting with new housewife Tiffany.

Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo
Jennifer Long

Jennifer Davis Long, a friend of the ladies, will also appear throughout the season.

foto
The Most Dramatic Real Housewives Trips Ever

Catch up with past seasons of RHOD on Peacock.

(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Top Stories

1

Inside the Deep Drama That Has Rocked Deadliest Catch

2

Revisit Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund's Road to Parenthood

3

Ryan Seacrest Teases “Big” New Year’s Eve Celebration Despite COVID

4

Cody Simpson Dating Model Marloes Stevens 4 Months After Miley Split

5

YouTuber Grace Victory in ICU With COVID-19 One Day After Giving Birth