Watch Shannon Beador Tell the RHOC Ladies She Tested Positive for COVID-19

The coronavirus continues to creep into season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Fans of the Bravo series watched earlier this month as Emily Simpson and her husband both contracted COVID-19, and on Wednesday's all-new episode, Shannon Beador will discover that she's met the same fate when she receives positive test results.
E! has an exclusive sneak peek of the moment the 56-year-old reality TV personality breaks the news to her castmates—some of whom she's recently come into contact with—and you won't want to miss their reactions.
The clip, available to watch below, opens with Shannon FaceTiming Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who are currently vacationing in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. "I got a phone call that I am positive," an emotional Shannon shares with her girlfriends.
"I've just had a really s--ty, s--ty afternoon," she adds as the ladies offer sympathetic responses. Meanwhile, they're also racking their brains over their recent interactions with her.
"Oh f--k, I was just at her house," Braunwyn realizes in a confessional, and soon, RHOC producers flashback to the visit in question, showing Braunwyn remove her mask after she and Shannon decide they don't need to wear them outside.
Kelly is the next to question whether she's at risk. "Am I going to get it?" she wonders aloud. "Because I was just with her."
But before the rest of the group can mentally retrace their steps, Shannon becomes even more upset while discussing her boyfriend. "John is still negative, so we had to separate for now," the RHOC star reveals. "You know, that adds another layer to it. 'Cause we're together every day so to think we won't be together for a few weeks, that's hard too. It sucks."
"I've been so freaking careful and so healthy," she continues. "And now I'm scared, because is it going to go to my lungs? I don't know."
Emily and Kelly attempt to cheer her up, but once the FaceTime call comes to an end, the housewives can't help but voice their own concerns. "Selfishly, I'm kind of scared," Braunwyn admits.
Gina then weighs in for the first time: "This is why I took it 'serious' but I was going shopping, I was going to places and I'm sorry if I don't want to bring it over to your house and she f--king has it."
"Like, for a certain population of people, it's scary," Gina adds. "If she has it, like, I hope it doesn't get any worse..."
