Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan Phillippe's Money Comment at 2002 Oscars

Reese Witherspoon is reflecting on a public moment from her past that had apparently slipped her mind.

The actress was a recent guest on podcast The HFPA in Conversation, where host and journalist Margaret Gardiner asked about a moment from the 2002 Oscars telecast. During that ceremony, Reese was presenting an award with then-husband Ryan Phillippe, who quipped that Reese should speak before him because, as he put it, "You make more money than I do."

As the 44-year-old Legally Blonde star recalled, the line was not planned ahead of time and caught her off-guard.

"You're reminding me of that!" she replied on the podcast. "I forgot that ever happened. But you're right, he did say that, and no, it wasn't scripted, and he didn't tell me he was going to say that before it happened on air. So I was a little bit flummoxed in the moment, too."

The Big Little Lies star, who announced her split from Ryan in 2006, admitted that she still doesn't know what led him to say that. But she said she does believe that women face increased pressure when they achieve financial success.