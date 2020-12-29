15 Ritual Kits to Invite Balance and Abundance Into Your Life

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking for a new way to get in touch with the universe—or even yourself? These cleansing and healing ritual kits will help you set your intentions, guide your meditation and soothe your soul.
Each kit out there has a different purpose. Some are meant to cleanse your abode with sage, and others are designed to invite blessings and abundance into your life. There are also a few kits that you can use to manifest relaxation and self-appreciation while you're taking a bath. If you're a newbie to crystals, we've found an informative book that comes with some must-have stones to get you started on your journey.
We've rounded up the ritual kits you need to help manifest good vibes all around. Shop below!
Sage Smudge Kit With Chakra Stone Crystals
Start generating positive vibes with a California white sage bundle, eight chakra crystals, an abalone shell and a cage necklace to take the good energy with you.
Mama Wunderbar Chakra Healing Affirmation Kit
Feeling out of sorts? Balance your chakras with a kit of seven engraved Palo Santo Chakra healing smudge sticks to use in your meditations and work through the blocks of your spiritual energy.
My Lumina Purification Candle
Cleanse the aura of your home or office with a candle made of palo santo, white sage, and lavender essential oils. Selected as an Amazon's Choice product, the purification candle will bless your space.
Herbivore Self-Love Facial Ritual Kit
Rose quartz is the stone of unconditional love, so celebrate yourself and with a rose quartz gua sha facial massager. Maximize your self-care ritual with a hydrating rose mist, a calming and moisturizing hemp-rich facial oil and an exfoliating, glow-inducing facial treatment.
Ariana Ost Sound Crystal Kit
If you're into sound healing, this one's for you. The sound crystal kit comes with a crystal, dish and a tuning fork to tap into a peaceful and meditative frequency.
Art of the Root Attraction Spell Kit
Draw in the love and money you want in your life with Art of the Root's Attraction Spell Kit, which includes a soy herbal candle, bath salts, herb-infused oil and incense sticks meant to bring new, better things into your life.
Sivana Cleanse Ritual Kit
Sivana's Cleanse Ritual Kit has everything you need to relax your mind, body and soul: Palo Santo and white sage smudge; Himalayan bath salts; amethyst, sodalite and clear quartz crystals; Moroccan dried rose petal potpourri and a soy candle.
Wicks and Stones Infinity Candle
Manifest your intention with these hand-poured candles that are blended with essential oils. The candle will reveal a crystal just for you once it's done burning. You can choose from quartz, rose quartz, pyrite and amethyst.
Aromatherapy Associates Moment of Recovery Set
Who says a bath can't be a ritual? Relax your body and mind with Aromatherapy Associates' Moment of Recovery Set. The three-step soothing treatment is everything you need to ease muscle fatigue, aches & pains.The kit includes De-Stress Muscle Gel, De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil and a Muscle Massage Melt.
Species by the Thousands Optimism Crystal Gift Set
You can create your own personal ritual with this curated collection of crystals to inspire optimism and promote positive energy. Citrine is believed to eliminate negative energy. Pyrite is believed to bring luck and prosperity. Rose quartz is believed to promote self-love. Rutilated quartz is believed to shift stagnant energy. Sunstone is believed to bring positive energy. And the Crystal Clearing Spray cleanses the stones before use with a gentle, fragrant blend of witch hazel and essential oils
The Little Book of Crystals Book & Kit
Learn all about the must-have crystals you can bring into your life with author Judy Hall's enchanting guide. The book comes with several crystals, including green aventurine, amethyst and rose quartz.
Vagabond Goods Zen Therapy Meditation Kit
Designed for yogis, but available to all, this zen-minded kit includes an essential oil blend, eye pillow, necklace, and a USB drive with a guided meditation.
Cast of Stones Palo Santo and Quartz Crystal Pouch
It's good vibes only with this streamlined smudging kit—each pouch contains three sticks of fragrant palo santo and a quartz crystal.
Dancing Bear Healing Crystals Meditation Altar Kit
Everything you could ever need for your meditation and healing session is included in this kit from Dancing Bear: crystals, quartz points, palo santo, white sage, feather, Abalone shell, and so much more.
Sivana Peace of Mind Bundle
Made for relaxing your mind and balancing your emotions, Sivana's Peace of Mind Bundle will awaken a sense of peace in all aspects of your life. The kit includes a white sage Kamini Incense cone pack, Deity Mantra headband in indigo, a too cute Pocket Baby Ganesh; amethyst and Amazonite gemstone mini bracelets; and a set of three pocket stones: amethyst, sodalite and clear quartz.
—Originally published March 2, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. PT