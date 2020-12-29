Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos

15 Ritual Kits to Invite Balance and Abundance Into Your Life

Create your ultimate self-care experience with sage, candles, crystals and more!

Looking for a new way to get in touch with the universe—or even yourself? These cleansing and healing ritual kits will help you set your intentions, guide your meditation and soothe your soul.

Each kit out there has a different purpose. Some are meant to cleanse your abode with sage, and others are designed to invite blessings and abundance into your life. There are also a few kits that you can use to manifest relaxation and self-appreciation while you're taking a bath. If you're a newbie to crystals, we've found an informative book that comes with some must-have stones to get you started on your journey.

We've rounded up the ritual kits you need to help manifest good vibes all around. Shop below!

lesen
29 Things to Take Your Self-Care Ritual Next Level

Sage Smudge Kit With Chakra Stone Crystals

Start generating positive vibes with a California white sage bundle, eight chakra crystals, an abalone shell and a cage necklace to take the good energy with you.

$30
$25
Amazon

Mama Wunderbar Chakra Healing Affirmation Kit

Feeling out of sorts? Balance your chakras with a kit of seven engraved Palo Santo Chakra healing smudge sticks to use in your meditations and work through the blocks of your spiritual energy.

$29
Amazon

My Lumina Purification Candle

Cleanse the aura of your home or office with a candle made of palo santo, white sage, and lavender essential oils. Selected as an Amazon's Choice product, the purification candle will bless your space.

$17
Amazon

Herbivore Self-Love Facial Ritual Kit

Rose quartz is the stone of unconditional love, so celebrate yourself and with a rose quartz gua sha facial massager. Maximize your self-care ritual with a hydrating rose mist, a calming and moisturizing hemp-rich facial oil and an exfoliating, glow-inducing facial treatment.

$58
Herbivore
$58
Amazon

Ariana Ost Sound Crystal Kit

If you're into sound healing, this one's for you. The sound crystal kit comes with a crystal, dish and a tuning fork to tap into a peaceful and meditative frequency.

$100
Urban Outfitters
$100
Amazon Handmade
$100
Anthropologie

Art of the Root Attraction Spell Kit

Draw in the love and money you want in your life with Art of the Root's Attraction Spell Kit, which includes a soy herbal candle, bath salts, herb-infused oil and incense sticks meant to bring new, better things into your life.

$25
Amazon

Sivana Cleanse Ritual Kit

Sivana's Cleanse Ritual Kit has everything you need to relax your mind, body and soul: Palo Santo and white sage smudge; Himalayan bath salts; amethyst, sodalite and clear quartz crystals; Moroccan dried rose petal potpourri and a soy candle.

 

$60
$43
Sivana

Wicks and Stones Infinity Candle

Manifest your intention with these hand-poured candles that are blended with essential oils. The candle will reveal a crystal just for you once it's done burning. You can choose from quartz, rose quartz, pyrite and amethyst.

$48
Anthropologie

Aromatherapy Associates Moment of Recovery Set

Who says a bath can't be a ritual? Relax your body and mind with Aromatherapy Associates' Moment of Recovery Set. The three-step soothing treatment is everything you need to ease muscle fatigue, aches & pains.The kit includes De-Stress Muscle Gel, De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil and a Muscle Massage Melt.

$53
Anthropologie
$40
Aromatherapy Assoc.

Species by the Thousands Optimism Crystal Gift Set

You can create your own personal ritual with this curated collection of crystals to inspire optimism and promote positive energy. Citrine is believed to eliminate negative energy. Pyrite is believed to bring luck and prosperity. Rose quartz is believed to promote self-love. Rutilated quartz is believed to shift stagnant energy. Sunstone is believed to bring positive energy. And the Crystal Clearing Spray cleanses the stones before use with a gentle, fragrant blend of witch hazel and essential oils

$45
Anthropologie

The Little Book of Crystals Book & Kit

Learn all about the must-have crystals you can bring into your life with author Judy Hall's enchanting guide. The book comes with several crystals, including green aventurine, amethyst and rose quartz.

$13
Amazon

Vagabond Goods Zen Therapy Meditation Kit

Designed for yogis, but available to all, this zen-minded kit includes an essential oil blend, eye pillow, necklace, and a USB drive with a guided meditation.

$88
Anthropologie

Cast of Stones Palo Santo and Quartz Crystal Pouch

It's good vibes only with this streamlined smudging kit—each pouch contains three sticks of fragrant palo santo and a quartz crystal.

$15
Madewell

Dancing Bear Healing Crystals Meditation Altar Kit

Everything you could ever need for your meditation and healing session is included in this kit from Dancing Bear: crystals, quartz points, palo santo, white sage, feather, Abalone shell, and so much more.

$45
$35
Amazon

Sivana Peace of Mind Bundle

Made for relaxing your mind and balancing your emotions, Sivana's Peace of Mind Bundle will awaken a sense of peace in all aspects of your life. The kit includes a white sage Kamini Incense cone pack, Deity Mantra headband in indigo, a too cute Pocket Baby Ganesh; amethyst and Amazonite gemstone mini bracelets; and a set of three pocket stones: amethyst, sodalite and clear quartz.

$85
$60
Sivana

