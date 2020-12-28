Celebrate Your Favorite Disney Cats & Dogs With This New Merch Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Let's not forget about the cutest of all Disney animated characters: the cats and dogs. These furry friends are being honored in the first-ever Disney Parks collection for pet owners with apparel, accessories and more. That means you can rock merch with Dug from Up!, Marie from The Aristocats and so many more of your favorite characters.
So below, deck yourself and your pet out in the Reigning Cats and Dogs Collection from Shop Disney.
Disney Dogs Bangle by Alex and Ani
This bangle comes in a dogs or cats version and is expandable for the perfect fit.
Disney Dogs Spirit Jersey for Dogs
Your pup can represent in this cotton Disney dogs squad jersey. It's available in several sizes.
Disney Cats Loungefly Wallet
This wallet with Marie, Figaro and Oliver makes a great gift for a little one in your life.
Disney Cats Kitchen Towel Set
This kitchen towel set has subtle line drawing artwork of all of your favorite Disney cats.
Disney Cats Mug
Or celebrate the Disney cats on this mug whose handle reads "I'm a cat person."
Disney Parks Reigning Cats and Dogs Rain Jacket for Women
If it's raining cats and dogs, pop on this rain jacket. Every Disney cat and dog you can imagine is featured on it.
Disney Cats and Dogs Two-Sided Puzzle
We've been way into puzzles these days and this 1,000 piece one is even double sided so you get more bang for your buck. One side is all about the Disney cats while the other is about the dogs.