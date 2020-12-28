RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Season 13 Queens Spill the Tea on What to Expect

January is about to kick off with some of the best TV you've ever watched—at least according to the season 13 queens of RuPaul's Drag Race.
E! News exclusively caught up with the cast members vying for the $100,000 cash prize and the title of America's Next Drag Superstar—and let's just say they're not lacking confidence. "Season 13 truly is the renaissance of Drag Race and it truly is giving it the face lift it needed," Kandy Muse said. "After so many years of doing the same thing, at some point you have to switch it up. And Drag Race is about to be everything."
So why the hype? "Our cast is such a diverse cast," Kandy added. "The looks are insane. The attitudes are insane, everyone came here to play. We have twists, we have amazing runways, just the whole thing." Kandy's fantastically creative cast mates include Gottmik, Denali, Tamisha Iman, Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tina Burner and Utica Queen—all of whom explain why they should be America's Next Drag Superstar in the video above.
Earlier this month, a trailer for season 13 proved that Kandy isn't wrong. For the first time, all of the queens will have to lip-sync for their lives in the very first episode, hitting the main stage to prove to RuPaul and the judges that they've go the charisma, uniqueness and talent required to win.
While the season 12 cast is remembered for having developed a super tight, sister-like connection, things are going to be a little different. "These girls are shady boots!" Symone said. "These are some shady girls. We love them, but these are some shady girls. You will get kumbaya, but you will also get the hoohaha."
But don't worry, expect plenty of aww-worthy moments too. "We are all very shady bitches but for the most part it comes from a place of us being so bonded and sisterly," Gottmik said. "We were just so down to be shady on camera 'cause we all know it's fine and we're living for it and we think it's hilarious."
As for the first-episode twist, none of the queens expected to be thrown off so quickly. "Baby, you guys are going to gag just the way I'm sure we all gagged when we found out we were going to be lip-synching on the very first day," LaLa Ri said. "It is going to be an iconic episode."
The season 13 queens feel like the challenges were even more difficult to accomplish considering they packed their bags and begun production amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I think our season is standout for many reasons but we definitely all have a slightly more escalated, nervous edge when we come in because we were under so much pressure putting this together during the coronavirus," Rosé said. "I came out of this experience with some of the closest friends in my life.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic didn't stop producers from scoring A+ celebrity judges to critique the queens right alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews. While she didn't offer spoilers, Olivia Lux teased the caliber of stars on tap. "Everyone that I got to meet I was so genuinely excited for, like, y'all don't understand, this is my everything," she said. "I definitely think the audience is in for a treat."
And while all the action usually goes down on the main stage, the queens made sure to note you won't want to miss Untucked this season for more behind the scenes drama. "This is the season to tune in," Kandy said. Symone added that it was kind of like a therapy session. "You were wither mad, happy, sad or all the things in between," she said. "It's a space to literally vent to each other, or the wall, who knows. It does become drama central sometimes."
Drama central? We've never been more excited.
Scroll down to meet all the season 13 queens.
Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.