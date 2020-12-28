Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewDie NeuestenVideos

Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Newborn Baby, Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift and More

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to share rare personal photos, including one from the day she found out she was pregnant. Scroll on to see the pictures.

von Jess Cohen Dez 28, 2020 17:34Tags
Promi-KinderPromisZayn MalikGigi Hadid
While Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have yet to publicly reveal their daughter's name, the proud parents are sharing more photos of their baby girl online.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, the supermodel took to her Instagram Story to participate in the "post a picture of" social media trend, in which where followers suggest photos to share. During the social media spree, Gigi happily showed off a series of never-before-seen pics, including one of her holding her baby girl, captioning the sweet post with a heart emoji.

The 25-year-old star made a point not to show her daughter's face in the post, a rule she and Zayn have followed to protect her privacy since welcoming their first child in September. In all of the photos they've posted, the stars have either cropped out or shielded their baby girl's face from the camera for her privacy.

For followers hoping to finally see a pic of the baby's face, Gigi warned, "It's not happening."

foto
Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Pics

While the couple is understandably keeping some family details private, Gigi did share a special moment with fans during her time online: a photo from the day she found out she was pregnant. In the picture, Gigi could be seen posing for a selfie in a jean jacket while seated in a car.

Instagram

"It was this day," Gigi captioned the post, "but I don't think I knew yet."

Instagram

She went on to post more personal photos on her Story. When asked to share a photo from April 3, Gigi posted an intimate snap of her and Zayn kissing.

Instagram

And for an "unseen" photo of her and BFF Taylor Swift, Gigi posted a pic with the singer from Jan. 2015. The pic shows the stars striking a pose at Taylor's New York City apartment during a girls' night in, which was also attended by supermodels Karlie Kloss and Martha Hunt.

At the time, Karlie posted a group photo along with the caption, "I'm convinced, blondes definitely have more fun."

Instagram

Now, almost six years later, Gigi is having a different kind of girls' night with her daughter. Scroll on to see Gigi's best mommy moments!

Instagram
Father-Daughter Duo

The supermodel snapped a sweet pic of Zayn and their baby girl on Christmas Day. 

Instagram
Mini Fashionista

A style icon in-the-making! The couple's little one rocked a chic Gucci onesie and knitted Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

Gigi shared this sweet photo of her newborn over the holidays.

Instagram
It's a Girl!

"This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020," Yolanda Hadid captions a photo from the couple's sex reveal celebration. "Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift."

Instagram
Proud Grandma

Gigi and Zayn share a sweet embrace with the former Real Housewives star after discovering they're expecting a little girl.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Lovey-Dovey

"Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," the California native shares.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Gigi and Zayn certainly have a future bookworm on their hands. The proud mom reveals, "So many friends sent their favorite books."

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Couch Potato

From the adorable stuffed animals to the one-of-a-kind pillows, this seating area is too cute for words.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Catching Zzz's

The 25-year-old star gives her followers a peek inside her baby girl's crib, which is decorated with a white canopy and fluffy bears.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Strike a Pose

"The night before I went into labor...," the supermodel shares on Instagram Stories after posting a never-before-seen image of her baby bump.

Instagam
She's Here

When announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Gigi Hadid shared a powerful photo from what appeared to be a hospital room. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the new mom wrote. "So in love."

Instagram
Family Forever

While celebrating Halloween, Gigi and Zayn Malik shared their first photo as a family of three.

Instagam
Giving Thanks

One day before Thanksgiving, Gigi enjoyed some mother-daughter time in the great outdoors. 

Instagram
Winter Warrior

While enjoying the great outdoors, Gigi sneaks in a sweet kiss on her daughter's forehead. 

Instagram
Mom Mode

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "But she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early." 

Hello My Love

Proud grandma Yolanda Hadid previously gushed about her daughter's baby girl. "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," she wrote on Instagram. "She is an angel sent to us from above."

