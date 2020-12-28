Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

See Hailey Bieber's Reaction to Justin Bieber's NSFW Comment About Her Jaw

Hailey Bieber had a hilarious response to husband Justin Bieber's cheeky comment about her on Instagram. Scroll on for the intimate social media exchange.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's latest social media exchange will make you blush.

While the celeb couple has become known for professing their love for one another on Instagram over the years, the "Holy" singer hilariously took things to the next level on Sunday, Dec. 27. After the Grammy winner posted a video of himself preparing for his upcoming New Year's Eve performance, Hailey gushed in the comments, "My jaw??? On the floor."

Reading this, Justin cheekily replied to the model, "ur jaw is other places too lets be honest." While Beliebers couldn't get enough of the duo's very public conversation, Hailey quickly shut it down, telling her husband of two years, "omg please go to sleep."

This NSFW exchange comes just days after Justin shared a heartwarming message to Hailey amid their holiday celebration. "What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence," he wrote alongside photos of the couple at the beach. "Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol."

Hailey also posted pictures with Justin on the holiday, writing, "my very own christmas love."

foto
Celebs at Hailey and Justin Bieber's Wedding

It was just one month ago, in late November, that Justin, 26, shared a sweet tribute to Hailey on her 24th birthday. "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you," he wrote. "I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."

In September, Hailey and Justin celebrated their second wedding anniversary. As fans may recall, the duo first wed in Sept. 2018 during an intimate courthouse ceremony in New York City. However, the following year, the couple tied the knot in front of loved ones in South Carolina.

To celebrate their anniversary, the duo had a low-key picnic date in the Los Angeles area. "They had a relaxing morning and then decided to pick up sandwiches from Bay Cities Deli in Santa Monica and have a picnic at their house," a source told E! News in September. "They loved relaxing and hanging out together just them two. They talked about their wedding day and vows, and had an emotional moment thinking back on the last couple of years. They have both been busy and it was nice for them to relax together. They always have fun no matter what they are doing."

Scroll on to see all of Justin and Hailey's cutest photos together!

"My Little Bean"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look so darn cute cuddled up together!

Spa Date

Hailey (wearing OAK + FORT) holds hands with her main man after a relaxing spa date in Southern California.

Packing on the PDA

The love birds didn't shy away from locking lips out in public. So bold!

Adorable Outing

Baldwin couldn't stop smiling at the Canadian crooner as they stepped out together this fall.

Fun and Floral

The perfect pair wasn't afraid to make some bold fashion statements while out and about. Bieber donned a bright blue floral shirt, while Baldwin rocked a bold denim-on-denim ensemble.

Cute Cuddles

The two looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while out on the lake.

Out and About

The two couldn't stop smiling at each other while walking around hand-in-hand in New York City.

Colorful and Casual

The celebs totally stood out when they stepped out together in these brightly colored outfits.

Hot and Steamy

Bieber and Baldwin couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Loving Looks

You can just feel the love with these looks the stars are giving each other. It's so sweet!

Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Cute Carry

While on set for a music video shoot, the pop star picked up his lady love and carried her around.

Goofin' Around With the Paparazzi

The two decided to get silly with the paparazzi, making funny faces while being photographed this summer.

Toweling Off

In one of the couple's cutest candid moments, Baldwin dried off her main man with a towel after he took a quick dip in the pool.

Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

foto
