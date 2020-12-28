See Hailey Bieber's Reaction to Justin Bieber's NSFW Comment About Her Jaw

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's latest social media exchange will make you blush.
While the celeb couple has become known for professing their love for one another on Instagram over the years, the "Holy" singer hilariously took things to the next level on Sunday, Dec. 27. After the Grammy winner posted a video of himself preparing for his upcoming New Year's Eve performance, Hailey gushed in the comments, "My jaw??? On the floor."
Reading this, Justin cheekily replied to the model, "ur jaw is other places too lets be honest." While Beliebers couldn't get enough of the duo's very public conversation, Hailey quickly shut it down, telling her husband of two years, "omg please go to sleep."
This NSFW exchange comes just days after Justin shared a heartwarming message to Hailey amid their holiday celebration. "What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence," he wrote alongside photos of the couple at the beach. "Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol."
Hailey also posted pictures with Justin on the holiday, writing, "my very own christmas love."
It was just one month ago, in late November, that Justin, 26, shared a sweet tribute to Hailey on her 24th birthday. "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you," he wrote. "I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY."
In September, Hailey and Justin celebrated their second wedding anniversary. As fans may recall, the duo first wed in Sept. 2018 during an intimate courthouse ceremony in New York City. However, the following year, the couple tied the knot in front of loved ones in South Carolina.
To celebrate their anniversary, the duo had a low-key picnic date in the Los Angeles area. "They had a relaxing morning and then decided to pick up sandwiches from Bay Cities Deli in Santa Monica and have a picnic at their house," a source told E! News in September. "They loved relaxing and hanging out together just them two. They talked about their wedding day and vows, and had an emotional moment thinking back on the last couple of years. They have both been busy and it was nice for them to relax together. They always have fun no matter what they are doing."
