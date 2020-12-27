Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes Enjoy Christmas Hang Out After Masked Singer Drama

Weitere : LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family

'Tis the season to be merry and bright!

That seems to be Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes' motto these days.

On Saturday, Dec. 26, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shocked her Instagram followers when she posted a selfie of her and the Masked Singer winner, who is married to her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. In fact, the duo posed in matching gold sequin face masks as they each held up one finger.

"Hanging with the best masked singer [sic] of all time leannrimes [sic]," the reality TV personality captioned her post with the hashtags, "maskedsinger, sunshine, winner, spitfire and christmas."

Brandi's fans were surprised to see the Grammy winner featured on her feed, so much so that one follower commented, "I love that you guys are friendly now!! It takes a strong person to let bygones be bygones - life's too short!"

"This is some serious growth right here. I love it," another user replied, with someone else adding, "Well, this is just wonderful ladies."