Brodie Lee, Former WWE Wrestler Known as Luke Harper, Dead at 41

The world of sports has lost a star.

Former WWE wrestler Brodie Lee, who was also known as Luke Harper in the ring, died at the age of 41 on Saturday, Dec. 26. The athlete's wife, Amanda Huber, confirmed the tragic news on Instagram.

"My best friend died today," Amanda began her caption. "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now."

Amanda explained that her husband was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments. She also revealed that Brodie, whose real name was Jon Huber, was battling a lung issue that was not related to coronavirus. However, she didn't share any further details about his cause of death.