CNN's Andrew Kaczynski Thanks People for Support After Death of Baby Daughter Francesca

CNN political reporter Andrew Kaczynski thanked people for reaching out following his baby daughter Francesca's death from cancer and shared heartbreaking new images of her in her final months.

The 31-year-old journalist and his wife and Wall Street Journal banking reporter Rachel Louise Ensign's child passed away at age 9 months on Christmas Eve after battling a rare and aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor and following a lengthy hospitalization.

Andrew announced the tragic news on Christmas Day on social media, where he had documented Francesca's fight and received support from friends and fans, and published an obituary he and Rachel co-wrote for her.

"Thank you everyone, your messages have touched our hearts," Andrew wrote on Twitter on Saturday, Dec. 26. "We're so grateful for how much money has been raised in Francesca's honor for Dana Farber to fight this terrible disease and we are going to spend the rest of our lives involved in finding a cure."

He also shared a video of Francesca laying in a crib and cooing, writing, "I know a lot of you didn't know Beans before her cancer diagnosis in September. She had such a pep in her step before she started treatment. And we're so fortunate she got six normal months of life. This was from the end of July."