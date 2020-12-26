Ryan Reynolds and Khloe Kardashian Randomly Share the Same Post-Christmas Problem

Weitere : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance History

Santa may bring the toys, but even the kids know it's the parents who have to assemble them!

So was the case for Ryan Reynolds and Khloe Kardashian, who both had to deal with the stress (and annoying tiny parts) that comes from setting up their kids' gifts from Christmas morning. The stars took to Twitter to share their frustrations.

The Good American founder revealed her struggle to put together daughter True Thompson's toys on Dec. 26, writing, "Is anyone else still trying to put together some of these teeny tiny toys? I am not a toy builder. This takes me forever!! I need to get things fully assembled moving forward."

She added, "So many tiny pieces. The way my nails are set up..... this isn't my friend LOL."

Fortunately, expressing her frustration helped.

"I feel better just getting that out LOL thanks guys," she concluded. "Back to toy building. I love you guys! My baby will be up soon. I hope you guys enjoy your family time this holiday season."