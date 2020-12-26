Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell Admits Her First Christmas Without Evan Bass Felt "Very Sad"

Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell is keeping it real on the 'Gram.
The reality TV personality didn't sugarcoat her feelings after opening up about her recent breakup with Evan Bass.
"Christmas Day isn't what I had excepted this year," Carly began her Instagram caption, alongside a photo of her cuddling her and Evan's kids, Charles "Charlie" Wolf, 13 months, and Isabella "Bella" Evelyn, 2. "The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad."
"A lot of you kind people have asked if I'm ok. And I want to say I am, but I'm not," she admitted. "I will be though. Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan's house overnight. I feel like I'm missing a piece of my soul."
The Bachelor in Paradise alum added, "But I'm thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I'm thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved. Thank you for checking on me. Love all of you."
Carly's candid Instagram post comes just a couple of days after she and Evan made the shocking announcement they were separating after three years of marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to separate," the two said in a joint statement to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."
While the duo's split surprised Bachelor Nation fans, both Carly and Evan appear to still be on good terms.
Case in point? In light of the breakup, one fan scrolled through Evan's older Instagram posts and commented on a photo that marked their third wedding anniversary in June. "There's never been a better paradise love story," the 38-year-old star captioned his post, which showed Carly covered in body paint from their time on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017.
After looking at the throwback image, one follower replied, "This didn't age well." However, Evan responded, "still true."
Moreover, Carly has been an open book about her and Evan's separation. On Christmas Eve, she took a moment to praise her one million Instagram followers for their overwhelming support.
"I love you guys. Thank you so much for your love and support," she expressed. "I've been posting Christmas songs for the last couple weeks and this is my favorite Christmas song of all time. I don't have a lot to add right now with my own words, so I'm just gonna fing [sic] sing Dolly's."
In her video, she sang Dolly Parton's Christmas track "Hard Candy Christmas."
Carly and Evan met in 2016 on season three of Bachelor in Paradise with Evan proposing during the finale. A year later, they tied the knot.
Sadly, the former pair isn't the only Bachelor Nation couple to call it quits in 2020. Click here to find out who went their separate ways this year.