David Henrie Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Maria Cahill

The best present that former Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie and his wife Marie Cahill received this year for Christmas didn't come under the tree. Instead, their holiday surprise was their brand new baby boy, James Augustine Henrie.
On Dec. 26, David shared the joyous news with his Instagram followers. He posted a slideshow of photos from the hospital, where he and Marie welcomed their little one.
"CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y'all... WHAT A NIGHT! James Thomas Augustine Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz," the How I Met Your Mother alum shared. "My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth. I'm so proud of her!"
David, who recently reunited with his Disney Channel co-star Selena Gomez for the movie This Is the Year, also explained another reason why this date was so special to the family.
"Aside from sharing the stage with none other then Jesus, He blessed us in a special way by giving us James on this date because it was December 25th 2019 that we had our fourth miscarriage," he wrote. "Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, they paid off in a massive way. MERRY CHRISTMAS :) ps it started snowing as he was being pushed out. Crazy!!!"
This is the second child for David and Marie. The couple are also parents to daughter Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie, who was born in March 2019.
Back in June, David shared a photo from the pair's sex reveal for baby James on Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption about their experiences with pregnancy loss.
"While the joy in this photo was real, it was an especially meaningful moment to my wife and I cause we suffered another miscarriage last Christmas (that makes 4 for us now) so we are thankful that we are now out of the stage where miscarriage is likely...and I know this story is a bit of a downer, but I wanted to share it cause I know there are families out there who have experienced similar struggles and pain," he explained. "My wife and I know what it feels like to find out you're pregnant and instantly be hit with fear thinking you're cursed to another miscarriage...we feel you. But don't give up! Don't lose hope! Depend on one another! Keep searching and trying to figure out why! My wife and I never gave up and we discovered a severe progesterone deficiency which seems to have been our culprit. The answers are out there."
Now, David and Maria have another little one to look after—and just in time for a new year.