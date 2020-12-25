Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Here's Proof You Should Follow Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott on Instagram

Eminem's little girl is not so little anymore... and here are the picture to prove it.

von McKenna Aiello Dez 25, 2020
FamilyMusikEminemPromi-KinderInstagram
It's no secret that Eminem's little girl isn't so little anymore... but did you know Hailie Scott Mathers is practically an Instagram influencer these days? 

With more than 2 million followers and a feed full of fitness inspiration, sassy selfies and fashion moments that rival even the most aesthetically pleasing social media accounts, it's hard not to notice 25-year-old Hailie is living her best life while still maintaining the same level of privacy her world-famous father is known for.  

While not much is known about Hailie's personal life, it's reported that she graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. "She's doing good," Eminem shared in a March 2020 interview. "She's made me proud for sure."

A closer glance at the rising star's Instagram reveals Hailie is totally committed to her workout routine, sharing videos from personal training sessions set to the likes of Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. She's also a proud dog mom, loves to travel to the music festivals Eminem performs at and just so happens to be celebrating her 25th birthday today! 

Celeb Kids Who Model

To get to know Hailie—who was the subject of many of Eminem's biggest hit tracks over the years—keep scrolling! 

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The rapper's eldest daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Mathers, showcases her fit physique in a black bikini. 

Instagram
Staying Safe

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, Hailie takes to Instagram to encourage her followers to adhere by public health protocols. "...seriously it's so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now!" she writes. "the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!"

Instagram
Music Lover

After attending the 2019 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, she shares on Instagram, "lolla, i love you but i'm feeling hella thankful that i have a year to recuperate before i attempt to survive you again."

Instagram
Arianator

You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it. Hailie channels her inner Ariana Grande with this Halloween look. 

Instagram
New York Minute

Hailie hits the streets of the Big Apple looking effortlessly chic. 

Instagram
Red Lipstick Lady

Hailie, 25, flashes her pearly whites for the camera in a snapshot shared to her Instagram in November 2018. 

Instagram
Ooh La La

The social media star flashes a little skin in a cutout bodysuit and high-waisted jeans. 

Instagram
Fashionista

Like father, like daughter! Hailie is a spitting image of Eminem with this stone cold fierce pose. 

Instagram
Young and in Love

"Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)," she captions this sweet photo from 2016. 

Instagram
Model Behavior

There's no denying the camera totally loves Hailie! 

Instagram
Puppy Perfection

Hailie teases on social media alongside this photo, "Yes my pants match my closet & yes Lottie's entitled to photobomb on puppy day." 

Instagram
Stunning Selfie

Hailie captions this February 2019 social media snap, "new selfie, who dis?"

Instagram
Aloha

In March 2019, the social media star takes a trip to Hawaii, where she poses in a yellow bikini.

Instagram
Chasing Waterfalls

"sorry TLC but i've been chasing waterfalls," Hailie writes alongside this vacation pic.

Instagram
Sunday Funday

"currently cuddled up with my pups on the couch," Hailie tells her followers in April 2019. "what's your favorite way to spend sunday?"

Top Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Sports Daring Holiday Look at Christmas Celebration

2

Nikki Bella and Baby Son Are Twinning in Matching Star Wars PJs

3

