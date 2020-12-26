Nikki Bella and Baby Son Matteo Are Twinning in Matching Star Wars Christmas Pajamas

The Force is strong with these two! Nikki Bella is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom and is twinning with her little man.
On Friday, Christmas Day, the 37-year-old Total Bellas star posted on her Instagram page a video showing her holding 4-month-old son Matteo Chigvintsev, her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child. Nikki, 37, and the child are wearing matching Star Wars-themed Christmas pajamas.
"Good morning everyone. Say 'Merry Christmas,' Matteo. Did you match Mommy?" Nikki said. "We're in our Star Wars—for Daddy—Christmas pajamas. I feel bad, matching ones for Daddy were sold out, so Daddy's in another one. Say Merry Christmas! Yay! Happy birthday, Jesus!"
Artem, 38, later posted on his own Instagram page a selfie showing himself dressed in a light Star Wars top and cuddling with Nikki and Matteo. He wrote, "Merry Christmas from our little family to yours."
On Halloween, Nikki shared a photo of baby Matteo dressed as Grogu, aka The Child, aka "Baby Yoda," from Disney+'s Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian.
Nikki's twin sister and Total Bellas co-star Brie Bella, who welcomed her second child Buddy Danielson a day after Nikki, also posted a sweet family pic on Christmas Day.
In the pic, her husband Daniel Bryan holds and kisses the child in front a Christmas tree and a pile of gifts while the couple's eldest daughter Birdie Danielson, 3, sits on the floor hugging her dad's legs. All three are dressed in red plaid and black outfits.
Brie wrote, "Best gifts I've ever been given are these 3!!!"
See photos of Bella twins' family Christmas photos and other adorable pics of their sons below: