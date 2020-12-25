Iggy Azalea Shares Rare Photos of Baby Son and Slams Ex on Christmas Day

It's a bittersweet Christmas for Iggy Azalea, who is celebrating the holiday as a single mom and spent part of it criticizing her ex and accusing him of cheating.
On Friday, Christmas Day, the 30-year-old rapper shared rare photos of her 9-month-old son Onyx on her Instagram page, writing, "The only person who can make me smile with teeth daily. Merry Christmas to everyone!"
In one pic, Iggy holds the wiggly boy amid a backdrop of designer gift bags and purses, including at least one from Louis Vuitton. The rapper also posted a photo of a man dressed as Santa Clause holding Onyx while sitting next to a Christmas tree and another pic showing her holding her son, writing, "An oldie but a goodie. Gotta complete the row! Sorry to spam."
The rapper confirmed in June that she had welcomed her son, her first child, whose father is her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, 24. Iggy shared a photo of Onyx for the first time in October, while also confirming that she was "not in a relationship" and is raising the boy alone.
While her Instagram feed was dominated by new pics of her son, spent some time on Twitter over the holiday slamming Playboi Carti, without naming him.
"Too bad you got an album out but can't even come to Christmas with your own son," Iggy tweeted on Christmas Eve. "Imagine not flying out your family on Christmas but you have the girl you cheated on my my entire pregnancy at your album party and magically me and my son can't come for Christmas any more? TRASH."
Playboi Carti, whose second album Whole Lotta Red dropped on Christmas Eve, has not responded publicly to the remarks by Iggy, who also did not name the girl in question.
"To clarify this man was literally at my house last night telling me he loves me," Iggy continued about her ex, whose real name is Jordan Carter. "So this is very much NOT me being bitter, it's me not ducking with trifling ass shit that happens at the expense of my son."
Instagram influencer Brandi Marion later responded to Iggy's tweets on her Instagram Story, seemingly confirming she was the target of her posts.
"I'm not a home wrecker," Brandi wrote. "I would never knowingly be with someone that is in a relationship. EVER. And if you know me you know that is not apart of my character [sic]."
She continued, "I FIRST MET Jordan in May and when I first met him, that same day he told me he had a son (already born) and that him and his baby mother were not together. Before meeting him I had no idea of anything about a child. So let's clear that up, wrong girl for that situation it was definitely someone else that he was with throughout your pregnancy."
Brandi said that she was with Playboi Carti "almost everyday besides the times he was seeing his son."
"Even in the beginning he would say he always has trouble co parenting and I would always vouch for his baby mother, ALWAYS," she wrote. "I always said he needed to be there and that his son comes first in all situations and that meant putting her up there as well because she's taking care of him. Over time she found out who I was and then came the harassment and verbal threats, which I did not respond to."
Brandi also wrote, "I encouraged him to be with his son every chance he could get and even for Christmas btw, but he makes his own choices at the end of the day. And also I was never at an album release party, I am out of town with my family, so again wrong girl I never even knew about a release party."
On Twitter, Iggy said Playboi Carti was not with her when she gave birth to Onyx. "This man was in philly playing PS5 mid pandemic the day my son was born even tho it was a scheduled c section," she wrote. "I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid. We lived together at that time. And even tho onyx was a PLANNED baby, that we both wanted. On some weirdo shit he has still refused to sign his birth certificate. He's 9months old. Won't even give his son he claims to care so much about his own last name. Imagine how trash you are to do this to your first born son."
Iggy said that she left their home with Onyx in May. "Then when I came back a week later with my son all my personal s--t had been locked in a guest bedroom and this bitch had a suitcase already in our house but at the time I didn't know who it was," she wrote. "We were never allowed back, and so I had to live in an air bnb for months in LA before I could figure out getting a place of my own. This is all while he is supposedly 'working on getting his family back' let's talk about it."
Iggy also tweeted a video of a woman packing a small bag, writing, "Here's a video of my friend kicking you out the crib at 3am like a hoe two months ago," adding, "I told you I would be sharing it if I saw your ass still being trifling so merry Christmas! And I coulda done you dirty and posted the begging without ya pants but I won't even be that mean. Y'all both trash tho."
Brandi responded, "And that video? I was literally leaving HIS house already so yea cool it looks like I'm being ‘kicked out' that's fine, I know the truth. What else can you do to me, I'm 21 years old just starting my life so thanks for trying to ruin it. I don't care much to win in this situation, but that's the truth take it how you will."