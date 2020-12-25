Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideDie NeuestenVideos

Allow Rebel Wilson, Sofia Richie and More Stars to Give You Travel Envy This Holiday Season

Take a look at all of the celebrities traveling and on vacation during the 2020 holiday season.

von Allison Crist Dez 25, 2020 00:05Tags
HolidaysPromisCamila CabelloShawn MendesSofia RichieTarek El Moussa

Whether they're enjoying some fun in the sun or hitting the snowy slopes, tons of stars are celebrating the 2020 holiday season on vacation.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many haven't traveled that far from home to do so, opting for getaways in Aspen and other U.S. locales over destinations typically frequented by the famous this time of year. Miami's warm year-round climate makes the Florida city a particularly popular choice, and stars like Candice SwanepoelCharlotte McKinneyChantel Jeffries and Drew Taggart have all been spotted there in recent weeks.

If you're curious to see where the rest of Hollywood is spending their last days of 2020, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out where Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have jet-setted to, what Rebel Wilson's up to in Colorado and why Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have relocated their daily walks from Miami to Canada.

foto
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Take a look at all of the star-studded holiday vacation pics below!

lesen
Treat Yourself to All the Scandalous Drama That's Been Served Up Over the Holidays

Top Stories

1

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Head Off to Celebrate Christmas in New York

2

How Stephen and Ayesha Curry Make Their Enviable Marriage Work

3

Allow Rebel Wilson, Sofia Richie & More Stars to Give You Travel Envy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take a stroll in St. Barts.

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos--DreamArt
Gleb Savchenko

Gleb Savchenko poses for a pic at Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos, where he traveled with his new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo and fellow couple Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe.

TheImageDirect.com
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello head out for a walk in Shawn's hometown of Pickering, Canada.

ELIOT PRESS / MEGA / IMP FEATURES / BACKGRID
Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie rides a jetski in St. Barts, where she's vacationing with her father Lionel Richie.

SplashNews.com
Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and his fiancée, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, hit the beach during a romantic trip to Mexico.

BACKGRID
Rebel Wilson

Caught in action! Rebel Wilson goes skiing in Aspen with her sister and friends.

BACKGRID
Rebel Wilson

Rebel enjoys more holiday fun—this time, playing polo with her boyfriend Jacob Busch.

Rachpoot/MEGA
Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski bares her baby bump while enjoying a day on the beach with her hubby Sebastian Bear.

BACKGRID
Charlotte McKinney

Charlotte McKinney stuns in an itty bitty bikini in Miami.

MEGA
Chantel Jeffries and Drew Taggart

Chantel Jeffries and her boyfriend Drew Taggart sneak a kiss under the sun in Miami.

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh is spending her holiday down under! Here, the actress walks along the beach in Perth, on Australia's west coast.

MEGA
Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel lounges on the beach with her family in Miami.

BACKGRID
Maria Bakalova and Cade Hudson

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova is all smiles as she enjoys a day at the beach with friends, including agent Cade Hudson.

MEGA
Jessie James Decker

Vacation, staycation...same difference! Here, Jessie James Decker shows off her incredible figure in a pink bikini while hangin' out in Nashville.

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

Tayshia Adams Has a One-Way Ticket to NY After Engagement

2

How Stephen and Ayesha Curry Make Their Enviable Marriage Work

3

Allow Rebel Wilson, Sofia Richie & More Stars to Give You Travel Envy

4

See Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Christmas Pics With Her Daughter True

5

Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark Head Off to Celebrate Christmas in New York