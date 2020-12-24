Gal Gadot Breaks Her Silence on Backlash Over Cleopatra Casting

Weitere : Gal Gadot Eats Taco Bell for the First Time

Gal Gadot isn't letting concerns over her Cleopatra casting prevent her from making the upcoming movie.

The actress took part in a recent interview with BBC Arabic to promote her new film Wonder Woman 1984. During the appearance, Gal was asked about Egyptians who feel that the star's role as Queen of that nation is an example of Hollywood whitewashing.

"First of all, if you want to be true to the facts, then Cleopatra was Macedonian," the 35-year-old Justice League star replied. "We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn't there. And I was very passionate about Cleopatra."

Gal pointed out that she finds the story to be a universal one, and one that she very much believes in helping director Patty Jenkins to tell.

"To me, as a people's lover, and I have friends from across the globe, whether they're Muslims or Christian or Catholic or atheist or Buddhist or Jewish, of course," she said. "People are people. And with me, I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much."

The actress added, "But, you know, anybody can make this movie, and anybody can go ahead and do it. I'm very passionate that I'm going to do my own, too."