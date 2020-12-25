The Most Iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians Christmas Moments Ever

There's no place like Calabasas for the holidays.
We're, of course, referencing the home of the Kardashian-Jenner family, who manages to pull out all the stops when December rolls around each year, whether they're posing for their infamous Christmas card, decorating their houses in the most extravagant, festive decor or planning the star-studded Christmas Eve party.
Naturally, none of these fetes are accomplished by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew without a dose of drama—yes, even when it comes to the decorating. There's truly no forgetting the time Kim Kardashian hilariously threatened her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian, saying "if they even dare try to copy" anything she's doing, she'll "come for them."
If you did manage to forget, we have the perfect present for you and KUWTK superfans alike: We're looking back at the most iconic Kardashian Christmas moments of all time.
In addition to Kim's decorating antics, there's Drake crashing Kris and Kylie Jenner's photobooth session and so much more. So keep scrolling for our favorite jaw-droppers—and watch the video above.
Reunited & It Feels So Good
Kim and Paris Hilton have known each other since they were children, but their friendship has had its ups and downs. Thankfully, they reunited for good in 2016 at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. Paris took to Instagram with a festive photo of her and Kim's reunion, captioning the nostalgia-inducing pic, "Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian."
Fans have been thrilled to see Kim and Paris reconnect over the years, and just a couple of months ago, the duo teamed up to promote the SKIMS owner's newest collection of velour tracksuits. It doesn't get more '00s than that!
The Christmas Card Blowout
The road to 2017's iconic 25 Days of Christmas photoshoot was a bumpy one. During the planning process, Kourtney refused to budge on the time she'd be available for the shoot, and eventually, she and Kim came to blows over the matter.
"No one wants you in the f--king shoot," the KKW Beauty mogul yelled at her older sister. "I'm planning it. I'm planning the shoot, so we don't want you in the shoot."
Kourtney shot back, saying, "I don't care to be in it," which prompted Kris to chime in. "You are annoying, Kourtney," the momager exclaimed. "You're being annoying."
Then came the speech that's since been the subject of way too many memes to count. "Maybe if you had a f--king business you were passionate about, you'd know what it takes to run a f--king business, but you don't," Kim screamed. "So don't even act like you know what I'm talking about."
"She's the least exciting to look at, so she can be out," Kim continued. "She doesn't do s--t. She doesn't know what it's like to actually have f--king work to do."
Miraculously, the family was ultimately able to pull off the photoshoot.
Three's a Crowd
This one is pretty self-explanatory. In 2015, Drake attended the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash, and while there, somehow managed to sneak into Kris and Kylie's photo booth pic. The result was Kylie's hilarious Instagram post of the snap, captioned, "Me, my mom, and a photobomb."
Kim and Khloe vs. Kourtney and Kendall
In 2018 on KUWTK, Kim and Khloe Kardashian discovered that their older sister—who they felt disconnected from at the time—might not be sticking around for the holidays.
How did they make this discovery? An awkward phone call with Kendall Jenner, Kourtney's self-described "best friend," at the time.
"How much s--t were you talking about me on a scale of 1 to 10?" Khloe asked Kendall over the phone, followed by Kim joking, "The fact that you even hang out with Kourtney, you're such a f--king freak."
If Kendall was bothered, she didn't show it. Instead, she delivered the news about Kourtney's plans. "I tried to convince her out of it," she added.
Khloe and Kim were shocked, but they dismissed it as "a cry for help," as Kim put it.
Santa Kim
Last year, Kim surprised her daughters North West and Chicago West, then aged 5 and 1 respectively, along with her nieces—Penelope Disick, 6, Dream Kardashian, 2, True Thompson, 9 months, and Stormi Webster, 11 months—with matching mini-Louis Vuitton purses. According to Kim, she chose the high-end designer's Mini HL Speedy Bag, which retails for an estimated $620, during a trip to Japan. And yes, she kept not one, but two extra purses for herself.
Kendall Takes on Krismas
That same year, the entire family was in disagreement over the guestlist for the annual Christmas Eve party. For example, Kourtney really didn't want her ex Scott Disick to attend.
"You have to invite Scott," Kris told Kourtney. "You can't just have him come to a party for 10 years as part of our family, he's still part of our family."
This struck a chord with Kendall, who wanted Caitlyn Jenner to be invited. When she asked, "what about my dad?" Kim quickly responded: "Scott has never done anything mean or said anything negative. So that's different."
That didn't go over well with Kendall. "Is that actually a joke?" she shot back. "They've both done f--ked up things in different ways."
Kris began to insist that nobody "would even know how to respond" to Caitlyn attending, but Kendall cut her off: "So the f--k what? Why are we worried about anyone else?"
"The same way that you feel bad for Scott not being invited," she added, "you don't feel bad for my dad not being invited."
Kris once again tried to argue with Kendall, saying that it's "because I have a relationship with Scott." But, Kendall wasn't having it, replying, "Oh, you didn't have a relationship with my dad for 25 years?"
Double Trouble
At the 2019 Christmas Eve bash, both Kylie and Khloe donned matching dresses with their adorable daughters. Kylie and Stormi were twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo emerald green silk dresses, while Khloe and True wore golden gowns; the Good American founder's a one-shoulder plunging dress with a thigh-high, and True's a sleeveless dress with a gold bodice and layered tulle skirt.
The Battle of Christmas Mornings
Kylie was at the center of this 2019 debacle—which Kris dubbed "the battle of Christmas mornings"—because she wanted to have an intimate first few hours at home with her daughter Stormi rather than wake up and open presents with the entire family at Kourtney's house.
"I know no one agrees and no one cares, but I'm gonna do my Christmas morning at my house and then meet you guys," Kylie told her mom and sisters. "It just doesn't make sense that Santa only goes to Kourtney's house. The best part about Christmas morning for me growing up was Santa visits your house. I just want that for Stormi."
Khloe didn't understand why Kylie wouldn't want Stormi with her cousins. "For me, for selfish reasons, it's just me and True," Khloe added. "You have 12 million friends that stay with you at all times. You're telling me Stass won't be there? You have people. Tristan [Thompson]'s gonna be working. So..."
But Kylie had already made up her mind. "No one's gonna come to Christmas morning," she responded. "Santa visits our house. That's how it's gonna be."
Relive all these moments by watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock.
