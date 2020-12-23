All the Signs Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Were Headed for a Split

It was a situation of trouble in paradise for Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who on Dec. 23 announced they are separating after three years of marriage.
After falling in love on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, the former couple married in Mexico in a televised ceremony in officiated by Chris Harrison the following year. They now share two children, Isabella, 2, and Charlie, 18 months.
"We have made the difficult decision to separate," the pair told E! News in a joint statement. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."
While fans may be surprised to learn that one of the reality franchise's most beloved long term couples is splitting up, there were some clues along the way to suggest a breakup was imminent. Keep scrolling to find out more about Carly and Evan's separation.
Carly Went Without Her Wedding Ring
In recent photos from her Instagram, the 35 year old can be seen sans wedding ring. She wasn't wearing it in her Dec. 23 Instagram Story, which featured Carly and her daughter Isabella baking Christmas cookies.
Carly Didn't Celebrate With Evan
On Dec. 22, Evan celebrated his 38th birthday with the kids, and Carly was notably absent from the festivities. Also in attendance at the festivities, which were seemingly held at a movie theater, were Evan's older sons Ensley, Liam and Nathan from his previous marriage.
They Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram
Perhaps the most obvious sign that something was wrong in the couple's relationship was when the two unfollowed one another on Instagram. Evan currently has over 357,000 followers, while Carly has 1 million.
Evan Is MIA On Carly's Instagram
In addition to the couple unfollowing each other, the former cruise ship singer has not featured her husband on her Instagram grid since October. Her last post with Evan is of the parents dressed up with their kids on Halloween.
Carly Announced She Moved
In a YouTube video from Dec. 6, Carly revealed that she moved. In the video, where she discusses her new home furnishings, she does not mention Evan by name.
