Best Deals at Anthropologie's Jaw-Dropping After Christmas Sale

Score incredible savings on cold-weather accessories, select furniture, textiles and further reductions on sale items during Anthropologie's After Christmas Sale!

E-Comm: Anthropologie After Christmas Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Anthropologie's incredible holiday deals continue! 

Starting today, enjoy an extra 40% off sale items during Anthropologie's Annual Tag Sale. Additionally, score 20% off full-price textiles, select furniture and décor, 50% off full-price cold weather accessories and full-price trim.

From cozy jackets and adorable beanies to luxe blankets and holiday décor, it's certainly the time to stock up on cold weather essentials and think ahead to next year's holiday season while you're at it!

Keep scrolling to check out our 10 favorite must-haves from Anthropologie's After Christmas Sale.

lesen
Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale December 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Florette Embellished Beanie

Enjoy 50% off full-price cold weather accessories including this adorable beanie! Why not add a pop of color and bling to your winter outfit.

$78
$50
Anthropologie

Brenna Faux Fur Coat

Cozy up in style with this faux fur coat! Even better, take an extra 40% off during Anthropologie's Annual Tag Sale.

$168
$100
Anthropologie

Diamond Weave Throw Blanket

Take 20% off the Diamond Weave blanket and more full-price textiles during the sale. With the colder months ahead, it's a great opportunity to start stocking up on cozy blankets for you and your loved ones.

$98
Anthropologie

Rory Tree Skirt

Although you're probably getting ready to take down your tree, it's never too early to plan for next year. Get this tree skirt and other full-price trim for 50% off.

$128
$64
Anthropologie

Salma Striped Eyelash Sweater

Take an extra 40% off this fun sweater and more sale items during Anthro's Annual Tag Sale.

$128
$80
Anthropologie

Novia Jonatan Be Strong Thermal Graphic Top

Thermals like this one are a winter essential. Not to mention, we love how this graphic top will motivate us to persevere in the cold! You can take an extra 40% off this top, too.

$78
$50
Anthropologie

Avery Space-Dyed Stripe Scarf

Get ready to bundle up with this colorful scarf and get 50% off. It also makes a great belated holiday gift in case you are celebrating with friends and family at a later date.

$70
Anthropologie

Bettie Tapered Trousers

These plaid, tapered pants are perfect for everyday wear. Not to mention the side stripe detail is everything! Take an extra 40% off these pants and more sale items.

$118
$70
Anthropologie

Sherpa Baseball Cap

Give your go-to baseball cap a winter upgrade with this fun sherpa cap. Take an extra 40% off the cap and more sale items during Anthro's Annual Tag Sale.

$38
$30
Anthropologie

Elsa Ribbed Maxi Dress

Spice up your closet with color and comfort! This ribbed maxi dress is perfect to wear around the house or with a leather jacket and booties when you're on the go. You can also take an extra 40% off this dress, as well.

$148
$100
Anthropologie

For more deals on fashion finds, check out This Weekend's Best Sales!

—Originally published Dec. 25, 2019 at 4 p.m. PT

