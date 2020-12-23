Here's a Hint Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Spending the Holidays Together

After sparking fresh romance rumors for months, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may be taking the next step in their relationship...you know, besides the one where they actually confirm a romance.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the 32-year-old Harlem rapper was photographed arriving after a commercial flight at an airport in the 32-year-old "Umbrella" singer's home country of Barbados, where she owns a beachfront home, fueling speculation that the two are dating and will spend the holidays together. Rihanna herself traveled to the Caribbean nation last week and was photographed departing a private jet.

Rihanna and Rocky, who has never been photographed by paparazzi in Barbados before, are longtime friends. They have worked together and have sparked romance rumors several times over the years.

Fresh speculation was fueled last December when they walked the red carpet together at The Fashion Awards in London. This past January, they were also photographed laughing together backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City. At the same time, E! News learned that Rihanna and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel had broken up after dating for more than two years.