Rihanna Spotted With A$AP Rocky After Hassan Jameel Split

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are photographed together at 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert following her recent breakup. Also spotted: Drake.

von Corinne Heller Jan 18, 2020
Rihanna was spotted with a familiar face following news of her split from Hassan JameelA$AP Rocky.

The two were photographed laughing together backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert, honoring A$AP Yams, in New York City on Friday. They have not commented.

Also spotted at the show: Rihanna's other ex-boyfriend, rapper Drake.

Earlier that day, Drake posted on his Instagram Story a photo of him and Rocky walking together. Rocky shared a video of a custom chain of late friend Yams. Drake reposted the clip.

The concert took place hours after E! News learned that Rihanna and Jameel, a Saudi businessman, had broken up after dating for more than two years.

Rihanna and Rocky have sparked romance rumors together several times over the years. They famously showed PDA in his 2013 music video "Fashion Killa" and sparked romance rumors when they reportedly were spotted kissing on the set when the cameras weren't rolling.

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel: Romance Rewind

The two later sparked romance rumors again in 2018 and this past December, when Rihanna was reportedly spotted at Rocky's concert in Sweden.

 

Neither star has ever confirmed a relationship.

